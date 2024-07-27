Rocket attack on town in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights wounds several people

BEIRUT (AP) — A rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, wounded several people, including children hours after an Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon killed three members of the militant Hezbollah group. Israel’s Magen David Adom paramedic service initially reported 11 people wounded, nine in critical condition, and all between the ages of 10 and 20. Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan aired footage of some being rushed to ambulances on stretchers from a soccer field in the town of Majdal Shams. The Israeli military said the strike hit Majdal Shams and that one projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area. Hezbollah said it attacked an Israeli military post in Golan but denied targeting Druze town of Majdal Shams.

