Blinken and envoys from Japan, Australia and India work to improve maritime safety in Asia-Pacific

TOKYO (AP) — Top diplomats from Japan, the U.S., Australia and India have compiled measures to reinforce maritime safety and cybersecurity and to support other Asia-Pacific countries in improving their defenses. The steps came out of a meeting Monday in Tokyo of the envoys from the Quad nations, Japan, the U.S., Australia and India. The envoys said they were “seriously concerned” about regional tensions and expressed “strong opposition” to unilateral changes to the status quo by coercion. They carefully avoided naming China in their statements. The diplomats agreed on a number of initiatives to counter cyberattacks, ensure maritime security and deal with disinformation. They also announced expanded support for Southeast Asian and Pacific island nations to bolster their abilities in those areas.

