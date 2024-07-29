With DUI-related ejection from Army, deputy who killed Massey should have raised flags, experts say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say the Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged in the shooting death of Sonya Massey was kicked out of the Army for the first of two drunken driving convictions in which he had a weapon in his car. Law enforcement experts say Sean Grayson’s convictions should have raised questions when he was hired as a Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy. Grayson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Massey’s July 6 death. A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues said Grayson was discharged from the Army after being convicted of driving under the influence in Illinois in 2015. Policing experts say his record should have raises concerns for police agencies hiring him.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.