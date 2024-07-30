Desert Healthcare District invites public to discuss Tenet Health lease plan

The Desert Healthcare District (DHD) invites the public to join their community meeting to discuss the current hospital lease purchase agreement with Tenet Health, operator for Desert Regional Medical Center.

The meeting will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. on the University of California, Riverside campus in the auditorium, located at 75080 Frank Sinatra Dr. in Palm Desert.

The meeting is part of a series offering public input on Tenet Health's lease or purchase option. The plan extends the current lease from 2027 to 2057. This will reportedly bring the hospital into compliance by 2030 and provide millions of dollars to address urgent needs in local primary, specialty and behavioral health.

In turn, according to DHD, Tenet will pay the District approximately $650 million, which is the full fair market value of Desert Regional Medical Center. The organization subsequently shared that the deal will include a "transfer of ownership" between the hospital and Tenet Health by the end of the lease.

"We are grateful to the residents who have taken time to offer their constructive thoughts about this proposal during this process," Desert Healthcare District and Foundation CEO Chris Christensen said. "Your feedback is invaluable as we explore the expansive health accessibility benefits of this deal and work to ensure quality medical care is always available in the Coachella Valley."

For more information, consult the Board meeting agenda at https://www.dhcd.org/.