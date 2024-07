LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Ireland say two men were killed when their helicopter crashed into a hog house in the central part of the country. The accident took place near Killucan in County Westmeath at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say the men were in their 40s when their chopper crashed into a building housing pigs. No further details about the two men were immediately available.

