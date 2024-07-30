Skip to Content
Only Big Lots in the Valley Set to Close, Amid Bargin Store Closures

Published 10:08 AM

In June, Big Lots announced it would be closing dozens of stores around the country, citing inflation, cost of goods, and competitive and economic pressures.

They had said about 35-40 stores would close, but the number is looking far bigger.

In California alone, 60 stores are expected to close, according to their websites. One of the stores on that list is in Indio, the only Big Lots in the Coachella Valley. The exact closing date is still unknown.

This, as other bargin stores are seeing similar closures, making it harder for people to find deals.

