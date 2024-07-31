Biden is adjusting to a new reality, coming to terms with his departure from 2024 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is adjusting to a new reality 10 days after ending his reelection campaign. Privately, the Democratic president is smarting over those who orchestrated the abrupt end of his 50-year political career and processing a mixture of emotions. There’s a mix of bitterness and regret but also relief at not having to run a grueling race against Republican Donald Trump. That’s according to eight longtime Biden aides and allies, many of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Wednesday that Biden and the White House are still “recalibrating” after his decision to bow out, and “trying to figure out what the next six months are going to look like.”

