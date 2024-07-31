College of the Desert seeing declining enrollment, set to implement cost-saving measures

College of the Desert is seeing declining enrollment numbers, a trend seen nationwide. According to college officials, enrollment for the 2023-2024 academic year is projected to be 9,600 full-time students, which is down from previous years. 70% of funding is based on enrollment.

This could cost the institution $2.2 million in funding if the college fails to reach 10,300 full-time students by the next academic year.

The college has already implemented cost-saving measures, such as halting any new hiring earlier this year. Salaries and benefits account for 84% of its operational budget.

