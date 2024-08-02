Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time coming to Acrisure Arena in November

Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas and best-selling female artist of all time, will bring her annual Christmas extravaganza to the Coachella Valley.

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time will visit 20 cities across the country, including Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, California on Wednesday, November 13.

Produced by Live Nation, this tour marks Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album "Merry Christmas" and its record-shattering single “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The show will feature the global superstar's timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, August 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 9 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer a presale for the Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for these dates beginning Tuesday, August 6 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, August 8 at 10 PM local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

Verizon will offer a presale for the through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for these dates beginning Tuesday, August 6 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, August 8 at 10 PM local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up. VIP TICKETS: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Additionally, Acrisure Arena invites fans to experience an exclusive limited-capacity backyard playground just steps away from the action on stage. Fans can upgrade their ticket for $165 when adding the Golden Hour Pass to gain access The Compound, a dedicated outdoor VIP premium space with an included hosted full-service bar (spirits for purchase) and generous buffet. The Compound includes cozy fire pits with couches for lounging, 9-hole mini golf, bocce ball, half-court basketball and pickle ball court, and more. Learn More HERE and then purchase HERE.

MARIAH CAREY’S CHRISTMAS TIME TOUR DATES🎄