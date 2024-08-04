Skip to Content
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Salton Sea; fifth such quake in past week

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 has struck 32 miles south-southeast of Coachella, 7 miles southwest of Salton City around 1:39 a.m. , according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It's the fifth such quake with a magnitude around 3.0 in the past three days alone, centered in the same area near the Salton Sea.

On August 2nd, there were three quakes magnitude 3.4, 2.6 and 2.8.

On August 3rd there was another magnitude 2.6 quake.

