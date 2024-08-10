Police in Ferguson make arrests amid protests on 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson arrested two people and said more arrests were likely following protests on the 10th anniversary of a shooting that was a pivotal moment in the national Black Lives Matter movement. Issues arose as protestors gathered outside the suburb’s police station on Friday to remember Michael Brown, the unarmed Black 18-year-old who was killed by Darren Wilson, a white police officer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the protest started as a reunion. But around midnight, at least five protesters tried to knock down part of the fence surrounding the police station, leading to the arrests.

