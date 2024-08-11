Yucca Valley Child dies in backyard pool

An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old child drowned in Yucca Valley Friday morning.

Deputies with San Bernardino's County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Station arrived at a home off of Crestview Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to reports, the child's parents performed CPR until first responders arrived.

When deputies and first responders with San Bernardino County's Fire Department arrived they immediately initiated life saving measures.

The juvenile was taken to the High Desert Medical Center. Despite first responders' efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.