Visitors flock to Joshua Tree National Park for another chance to see meteor shower

Joshua Tree National Park was packed with visitors over the weekend trying to catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower.

It's a similar story on Monday as it could be the last chance for visitors to see the show this year.

The visitor center parking lots were all full, and tourists could be seen walking around town checking out the local stores and restaurants, but stargazers were most excited for the big show tonight, the Perseid meteor shower’s peak.

The peak of the shower will be between midnight and 2 a.m.

Viewers will be able to see up to 100 meteors per hour, according to NASA.

Earlier this month, Joshua Tree National Park asked tourists to try to avoid the park if possible because of over-crowding and traffic concerns.

Last year, people waited in traffic for more than three hours.

Although people tend to flock to the park for the best viewing areas, experts say any dark, rural location should provide a good view for the night.

Joshua Tree National Park extended its hours, with all visitor centers remaining open until 10 p.m.

If you plan to head out, officials ask to be respectful, remain on all park trails, no campfires, and pick up your trash.