Child injured as vehicle strikes palm tree, pole in Palm Springs

A child was injured today when a vehicle struck a palm tree and sign pole in Palm Springs.

The vehicle crashed near the intersection of state Route 111 and Overture Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol records. An ambulance was requested after a CHP unit reached the scene, and the Palm Springs Police Department was notified.

CHP officer Rafael Espinoza told City News Service that the child was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while no injuries were immediately reported for the woman behind the wheel.

The vehicle was the only one involved in the collision, Espinoza said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.