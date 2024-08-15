Local businesses can apply for PSPD grant providing window security film to deter break-ins

Local businesses can apply for a grant from the Palm Springs Police Department that will provide window security film to deter break-ins.

The grant comes from state funding PSPD received last year to combat organized retail crime.

You can apply here: https://bit.ly/GrantApplyNow

Who Qualifies: To be eligible for the program, businesses must be retail establishments. This includes stores that sell products or services directly to consumers.

How to Apply:

Step 1 - Complete Online Application: Interested businesses must submit an online application.

Step 2 - Sign Liability Waiver: Applicants must sign a liability waiver provided by the Palm Springs Police Department, included with the application.

Step 3 - Eligibility Confirmation: A representative from the police department will contact you to confirm eligibility for the program.

Step 4 - Installation Scheduling: A contractor for the police department will reach out to schedule a site visit and explain the installation process.

For additional questions, email Sgt. Frank Guarino at Frank.Guarino@palmspringsca.gov.