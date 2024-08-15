What you should know about Earthquake Preparedness amid recent quakes

SoCal has seen a number of earthquakes the past few weeks, Bakersfield, Pasadena and Lake Elsinore just this morning. Even Las Vegas experienced some shaking earlier this week.

Seismologists are warning of increased earthquake activity in the region.

This is putting people on high alert for the next tremor here in the Coachella Valley, with the infamous San Andreas fault nearby, running through one valley city.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear how you can prepare and what is being done to keep residents safe.