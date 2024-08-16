DSUSD welcomes Tamara Wadkins as its new public information officer

The Desert Sands Unified School District has a new spokesperson. Earlier this week, the district announced the appointment of Tamara Wadkins as its new Public Information Officer (PIO).

District officials touted Wadkins' wealth of experience in media and communications that she will bring to DSUSD. She spent over two decades as a news anchor and reporter, including a stint at KESQ News Channel 3, which officials said equipped her with exceptional storytelling abilities and a deep understanding of media relations.

Wadkins graduated from the University of San Diego with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies/Media and a Minor in Theatre Arts.

“We are excited to welcome Tamara to the Desert Sands family,” said Superintendent, Kelly May-Vollmar, Ed.D. “Her expertise in communications and her passion for education make her an invaluable asset to our district. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to strengthen our relationships with the community.”

District officials noted that Wadkins has a proven track record in delivering clear, concise, and engaging information to the public. She most recently served as the Public Information Officer and Community Engagement Specialist for the Palm Springs Police Department.

Wadkins said she is eager to embark on this new chapter and serve the Desert Sands community.

“I am so excited to be starting this new chapter with Desert Sands Unified School District,” said

Wadkins. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the district, staff, students, and families

to share the inspiring stories and achievements of our students and educators.”