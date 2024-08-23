Palm Springs Animal Shelter Continues to Face Overcrowding, Discusses Expanding No-Kill Efforts
Amid residents announcing a lawsuit against Riverside County Department of Animal Services to adopt a no-kill policy, News Channel 3 is speaking with Palm Springs' no-kill animal shelter.
These Coachella Valley shelters continue to face overcrowding challenges.
Stay with News Channel 3 to find out whether they believe another no-kill shelter could be sustainable and what resources or changes would be needed to make that happen.