The twins are here! A second set of giant panda cubs has been born in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Zoo has announced that longtime resident giant panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins — for a second time. The cubs were born on Thursday and are doing well. They were born only 11 days after ultrasound scans showed that Meng Meng, 11, was pregnant. The zoo said Friday that their sex has not yet been determined “with certainty.” The cubs are tiny, weighing just 169 grams and 136 grams (about 6 ounces and 4.8 ounces) respectively, and are about 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) long. As with other large bears, giant pandas are born deaf, blind and pink. Their black-and-white panda markings only develop later.

