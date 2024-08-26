City of La Quinta to host annual ‘Hunter Lopez Lightsaber Vigil’ to honor his life and service

The City of La Quinta is hosting a lightsaber vigil to honor the life and service of Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez and his twelve fellow service members who tragically lost their lives in the August 2021 attack at Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The event is taking place Monday, at the Civic Center Campus. The vigil will begin at 7:00 p.m. and the entire community is invited to come together to remember their ultimate sacrifice.

(Top row left to right) Maxton Soviak, Kareem Nikoui, David Espinoza, Rylee McCollum, Jared Schmitz, Taylor Hoover, Nicole Gee (bottom row left to right) Ryan Knauss, Hunter Lopez, Johanny Rosario, Humberto Sanchez, Daegan Page, Dylan Merola

Lopez was both a beloved Coachella Valley resident and a passionate Star Wars fan, which is why he will be honored with a lightsaber vigil specifically.

According to the city, a lightsaber vigil is a symbol of unity and remembrance for all who served and sacrificed. Attendees are encouraged to bring lightsabers to create a powerful and visual display of support. Mayor Linda Evans will be in attendance along with several other city officials.

“We are honored to host this annual event to remember the extraordinary life of Hunter Lopez and to show our gratitude to all who served our country,” said Evans. “This vigil is a testament to our community’s unwavering support for our military heroes.” Remarks by the Mayor and City Council will be followed by guest speakers Lieutenant Frank Velasco from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Battalion Chief Justin Karp from the Riverside County Fire Department. The event will also include an acknowledgement of the Gold Star Family Monument honoring Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Perez.

During the vigil, there will also be musical performances provided by Sergeant Bryan Whitley, featuring “Think About the Thirteen” by Colby Lee Swift, “Hurt” by Johnny Cash, and “Dancing in the Sky” by Dani and Lizzy. A special performance of “Amazing Grace” will be offered by Doug Hassett.

The vigil is free for all to attend.