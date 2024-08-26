Local artist Aaron Allen Marner named grand marshal of the 2024 Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade

Artist Aaron Allen Marner will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2024 Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade, organizers announced.

Marner is a Palm Springs-based artist known for his vibrant and thought-provoking artwork. Organizers said he is recognized for his advocacy for social justice and contributions to the arts community.

A Phoenix native who now calls Palm Springs home, Marner has captivated audiences with his unique blend of portraiture, figurative painting, and collage. His work often explores themes of social justice, mental health, racial inequality, and HIV prevention while also celebrating the beauty of the human form and the power of nature.

“I am deeply honored to be named Grand Marshal of the Palm Springs Pride Parade,” said Marner. “Pride is a celebration of love, diversity, and equality, and I am proud to be a part of such an important event. I hope my artwork can inspire others to embrace their true selves and to fight for a more just and equitable world.”

Marner’s work has been exhibited in galleries across the country, and he has gained recognition for his large-scale murals and public art installations. His commitment to using his art as a platform for social change aligns perfectly with the mission of Greater Palm Springs Pride.

“Aaron Allen Marner is a true artist and a powerful voice in our community,” said Ron deHarte, President and CEO of Greater Palm Springs Pride. “His work inspires and challenges us, and we are excited to honor him as our Grand Marshal.”

The 2024 Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade will take place on November 3 and is expected to draw thousands of spectators along Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs.

In addition to the parade. The Pride celebration will feature various events and activities from October 31 to November 3, 2024.

The 2024 Pride Week theme is 'Be You,' which embraces the power of self-expression, inclusiveness, and love. The theme reinforces the city's reputation of cherishing the value and dignity of all people.