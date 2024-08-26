Police officers are starting to use AI chatbots to write crime reports. Will they hold up in court?

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police officers are starting to use artificial intelligence to help write crime reports. Pulling from the sounds of an officer’s body camera, an AI tool based on the same technology as ChatGPT can churn out the first draft of an incident report in seconds. Officers who’ve tried it in Oklahoma City and other police departments are enthused about the time-saving technology. Some prosecutors, police watchdogs and legal scholars have concerns about how it could alter a fundamental document in the criminal justice system that plays a role in who gets prosecuted or imprisoned.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.