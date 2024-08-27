Skip to Content
News

Desert Hot Springs man arrested nearly two years after fatal Fentanyl-poisoning death

Riverside County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 7:02 PM

An arrest was made following a deadly Fentanyl overdose incident that happened near Desert Hot Springs in 2022.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the Desert Hot Springs man was captured Monday at the US-Mexico border.

He was accused of providing drugs to a 17-year-old female at a home located off Via Quedo in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs.

Investigators said back on August 21, 2022, the teenager was found unresponsive in a bedroom at the home. Emergency personal unsuccessfully attempted to revive her and determined she had overdosed on Fentanyl.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office said investigators were able to identify the suspect, who they believed had fled to Mexico.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the case to call Sergeant Jim Peters at (951) 486-6700 or Investigator Dan Shaffer at (951) 955-1700.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this story.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.




Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kristen Outlaw

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content