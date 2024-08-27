Desert Hot Springs man arrested nearly two years after fatal Fentanyl-poisoning death

An arrest was made following a deadly Fentanyl overdose incident that happened near Desert Hot Springs in 2022.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the Desert Hot Springs man was captured Monday at the US-Mexico border.

He was accused of providing drugs to a 17-year-old female at a home located off Via Quedo in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs.

Investigators said back on August 21, 2022, the teenager was found unresponsive in a bedroom at the home. Emergency personal unsuccessfully attempted to revive her and determined she had overdosed on Fentanyl.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office said investigators were able to identify the suspect, who they believed had fled to Mexico.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the case to call Sergeant Jim Peters at (951) 486-6700 or Investigator Dan Shaffer at (951) 955-1700.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this story.









