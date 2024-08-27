Dirt replacement underway following fuel spill in Banning

Earlier this month, a massive diesel fuel spill of about 2,500 gallons closed two lanes of traffic on the I-10 in Banning, as a result of a collision between two commercial big rigs.

Riverside County Environmental Health has been working to clean-up the contaminated dirt.

A 25-foot hole has been dug up at the site of the fuel spill. Huge containers of dirt are on scene.

Crews began to fill up the hole with fresh dirt Monday.

