911 services restored in Desert Hot Springs following outage

Via social media early Wednesday morning, DHS Police Department reported 911 phone lines are now working.

This after the department reported 911 lines were down Tuesday afternoon.

While the department was working to restore emergency systems, the public was urged to call 760-329-2904 and dial 2 to connect with emergency services.

This has happened in the Valley before, most recently in Indio.

What's causing the downed lines and what's being done to address this?

