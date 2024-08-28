Both sides of Highway 74 shut down near Vista Point after vehicles goes over the side of road

There is a major closure on the Palm Desert side of Highway 74 on Wednesday morning.

The incident started when a vehicle went 200 feet over the side of the roadway near Vista Point at around 9:40 a.m., CAL FIRE confirmed.

First responders were able to get to the patient and are treating them for minor injuries. The patient is set to be hoisted from the roadway.

Authorities said one person was helped from the vehicle and evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol said both sides of Highway 74 were shut down near Vista Point. Nearly an hour later, the bottom of Highway 74 was also closed. This closure is expected to last until at least 11:30 a.m.

CHP said the closure at the bottom of Highway 74 is expected to last until at least 12:40 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.