After diversity pushback, some faculty feel left in dark at North Carolina’s flagship university

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several programs of diversity, equity and inclusion are at risk of elimination at North Carolina’s flagship university after the University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted to scrap a previous diversity policy in May and replace it with a new one. Sept. 1 marks the deadline for implementing the new policy at UNC-Chapel Hill and 16 other public institutions. DEI programs have been decried by Republican leaders as a form of wasteful spending and “wokeness.” However, critics and faculty members say the change could ultimately make a less diverse campus workplace and prompt some faculty to leave.

