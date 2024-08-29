Company to donate instruments to CVHS band students whose equipment was stolen

Some good news about a story we've been covering extensively. Earlier this month, nearly two dozen band instruments were stolen from Coachella Valley High School. The loss is estimated to cost $26,000.

Because of our attention to the issue, a local company is stepping up. Members of Sunny Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical will donate needed instruments.

They said they are eager to lend a hand after the theft forced those students to practice and perform without all of the necessary instruments.

"Yes it does hurt, but it does take a community to come back and show them that we do have our back."

They are now working with the superintendent of the Coachella Valley Unified School District and they will be present at the next board meeting to figure out what happens next.

In addition, a GoFundMe page has also been launched to raise money towards replacing the stolen equipment. Click here if you would like to donate.