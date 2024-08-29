Skip to Content
Missing woman last heard from on Aug. 12 in the Yucca Valley area

Juliette Russek
Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station
Juliette Russek
By
Published 11:03 AM

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a Yucca Valley woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Juliette Russek, 32, has not been heard from since Aug. 12, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station.

Police said a family member reported Russek missing on Aug. 17.

Russek is a transient and new to the Yucca Valley area, police added. She is known to frequent Desert Hot Springs, where she lived for the past four years prior to relocating.

Russek is described as five foot, seven inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with blue eyes and short dark hair. She is known to wear a blonde wig as well.

She has a "Crybaby" tattoo over her right eye and piercing on her nose and lip as well as a dermal under her right eye.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175 or the Sheriff's Dispatch Center at (909)387-8313

Jesus Reyes

