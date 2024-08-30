SunLine Transit Agency announce service changes starting Sept. 1

SunLine Transit Agency is preparing for service changes that will start on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Officials said the new adjustments to its fixed route network are designed to "balance frequency across some of the routes, with a particular emphasis on the new Coachella Transit Hub and the additional stop for the 10 Commuter Link."

The service changes that will be in effect are as follows:

Routes 1EV, 6 and 8 – New Coachella Transit Hub

These routes will no longer stop at the 5th at Vine stop in Coachella. The new stop will be at the Coachella Transit Hub on 4th at Cesar Chavez.

Route 2

Route 2 service will operate every 30 minutes, seven (7) days a week. Northbound trips will depart nine (9) minutes earlier starting from B St. and Buddy Rogers.

Route 4

Route 4 service will operate every 60 minutes, seven (7) days a week. Eastbound trips will depart five (5) minutes later starting from El Cielo and Kirk Douglas.

Route 5

Route 5 service will have minor schedule adjustments and continue to operate on weekdays only, Monday through Friday.

10 Commuter Link

New stop added at the Thousand Palms Transit Hub on Varner at Harry Oliver Trail –

· Starting September 3rd, the westbound trips will depart 10 minutes earlier

· Westbound Route: Indio > CSUSB (PDC) > Thousand Palms Transit Hub > Beaumont > CSUSB > SBTC

· Eastbound Route: SBTC > CSUSB > Beaumont > Thousand Palms Transit Hub > CSUSB (PDC) > Indio

200 Tripper

200 Tripper will now start service 10 minutes earlier. It will depart from West and Pierson in Desert Hot Springs at 7:30 a.m.

To learn more about the September 2024 Service Changes, go to https://sunline.org/september-1-2024-service-change-information.