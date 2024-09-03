Another New Jersey offshore wind project runs into turbulence as Leading Light seeks pause

Another offshore wind project in New Jersey is encountering turbulence. Leading Light Wind is asking the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to give it a pause through late December on its plan to build an offshore wind farm off the coast. The company says it is having difficulty securing a manufacturer for turbine blades for the project off Long Beach Island. Now it is currently without a supplier. Project director Wes Jacobs says Leading Light is committed to the project, but adds more time is needed to secure the blades. Almost a year ago, Danish wind giant Orsted scrapped two offshore wind farms in New Jersey, saying its plans were no longer feasible.

