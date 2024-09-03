Texas deputy was fatally shot at Houston intersection while driving to work, police say

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a Texas deputy constable who was driving to work has been fatally shot at a Houston intersection. Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz says Deputy Maher Husseini was in his personal vehicle and had stopped at an intersection in west Houston at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Diaz says a man got out of his car, walked up to the deputy and shot him. Diaz says Husseini was not in uniform when he was shot. Police are still trying to determine a motive. Husseini had worked for the office of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman since 2021.

