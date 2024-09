Imanaga, 2 relievers combine for no-hitter, lead Cubs over Pirates 12-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga and two Cubs relievers combined on a no-hitter, leading Chicago over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0. Imanaga, a 31-year-old left-hander in his first season with the Cubs after pitching in Japan for eight seasons, struck out seven and walked two over seven innings. He threw 66 of 95 pitches for strikes. He needed 25 pitches to get through the second inning. His season high is 103 pitches against St. Louis on June 15.

