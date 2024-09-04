Latest heat wave and what it could mean for your electric bill
As temperatures rise, so do electric bills as air conditioners work overtime.
According to PG&E, a typical residential bill includes:
- Energy costs (50%)
- Energy delivery (40%)
- Public purpose programs (10%)
Experts are predicting the average U.S. electric bill between June and September to be $719, up 8% from last year and the highest average in 10 years.
There are programs available for low and middle-class residents struggling to pay their energy bills.
