Latest heat wave and what it could mean for your electric bill

As temperatures rise, so do electric bills as air conditioners work overtime.

According to PG&E, a typical residential bill includes:

Energy costs (50%)

Energy delivery (40%)

Public purpose programs (10%)

Experts are predicting the average U.S. electric bill between June and September to be $719, up 8% from last year and the highest average in 10 years.

There are programs available for low and middle-class residents struggling to pay their energy bills.

