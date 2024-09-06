Blaze in Anza scorches about 122 acres, 80% contained

A brush fire that erupted today on the east end of Anza charred an estimated 122 acres, approaching the San Bernardino National Forest, before it was stopped.

The non-injury Kirby Fire was reported at 12:35 p.m. in the area of Highway 371 and Kirby Road, in a field on the north side of Anza Electric Co-Op, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine and hand crews from the county and U.S. Forest Service were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate to the north in medium vegetation.

By 4:00 p.m., the fire was 80% contained, officials said.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter initiated runs on the brusher just after 1 p.m., preventing the flames from jumping dirt and paved roads.

The fire's forward rate of spread was stopped at 2 p.m., after which all Cal Fire aircraft ceased operations and returned to Hemet-Ryan Airport. Full containment was expected overnight.

Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers shut down Kirby at the highway for public safety.

Temperatures in the Anza Valley were 112 degrees as of 2 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.