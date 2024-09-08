Spanish prime minister visits China to shore up trade and cultural ties amid EV tariff spat

BEIJING (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials during his second trip to China in a year-and-a-half that comes amid a spat over electric cars. The center-left Socialist leader will also attend a business forum in Beijing for Spanish and Chinese companies. He will travel to Shanghai later Monday. Spain was among the European Union members that expressed support earlier this year for a 36.7% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles. The Chinese government responded by launching an investigation into EU pork imports.

