Valley-wide Spectrum outage restored; company attributes disruption to vandalism

Service has now been restored for Spectrum customers throughout the valley following an overnight outage Saturday.

Several customers alerted us that their internet, landline and cable service was impacted.

Our station was also affected.

We reached out to Spectrum officials who attributed the outage to vandalism.

In an exclusive statement to News Channel 3 a Spectrum spokesperson said the following:

"Our fiber lines were cut overnight as a result of vandalism. All services were restored by this morning for any customers in the Desert Cities who experienced a disruption due to the vandalism. We appreciate our customers patience as we made the necessary repairs overnight." -Dennis Johnson, Spectrum Senior Director, West and Northwest Communications

An investigation is underway with the help of law enforcement as Spectrum works to determine how many valley customers were affected.