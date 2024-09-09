50-acre brush fire burns in Banning, forward progress stopped

Update - 4:45 p.m.

Forward progress has been stopped

Update - 4:25 p.m.

The fire grew to 50 acres, however, forward progress has been slowed, officials said.

Original Report - 3:50 p.m.

Riverside County Fire Department crews are working to contain a brush fire that's burned 25 acres in a field adjacent to Sunset Avenue, just south of Interstate 10, in Banning.

CAL FIRE said the fire is burning at a slow to moderate rate of spread.

No homes or other structures are immediately threatened.

