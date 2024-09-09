Skip to Content
CHP on a mission to fill 1,000 officer positions

CHP-San Gorgonio Pass Area
Published 10:34 PM

CHP's San Gorgonio Pass area will be hosting a recruitment seminar next week in Beaumont.

The seminar is set to cover topics like the hiring process, academy life, pay, and benefits.

Some minimum qualifications include:

  • You must be between the ages of 20-35
  • You must have a high school diploma or GED
  • You cannot have any felony convictions

The seminar is set for Tuesday, September 17 at 5:30 p.m.; another seminar is set for November 12.

The seminars are set to happen at the CHP office located at 195 Highland Springs Avenue in Beaumont.

You must RSVP to attend: contact Officer Torres by email at Sangorgoniopass@chp.ca.gov or by calling (951) 846-5300.

