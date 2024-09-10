Man arrested on suspicion of starting 34,000+ acre Line Fire near Highland

A Norco man was arrested on suspicion of starting the Line Fire, which has burned more than 34,000 acres as of Tuesday night in San Bernardino County.

The suspect, a 34-year-old, was arrested Tuesday evening in Norco, county jail records show.

He is being held on $80,000 bail at the Central Detention Center. He faces multiple arson charges and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The Line Fire was started on Thursday in the area of Baseline Road and Alpin Street in the city of Highland. By Tuesday night, it has burned 34,289 acres with 14% containment.

Evacuation orders continued to grow into Tuesday night with 13,300 structures under Evacuation Orders and 52,300 structures under Evacuation Warnings

No structures have been reported damaged, but according to CAL FIRE, 65,600 structures are threatened. CAL FIRE noted that a Damage Inspection Team (DINS) is working in the area.

Three firefighters have been injured while battling the fire.

Over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in San Bernardino County. On Monday, the California National Guard to assist.

2684 personnel, including 252 engines, 22 helicopters, and 47 dozers as well as numerous airtankers, have been assigned to the Line Fire.

Authorities said the public can call 211 or visit https://prepare.sbcounty.gov/line-fire/ for evacuation and assistance information.

Public information on the fire itself is available from the U.S. Forest Service at 909-220-4292.

