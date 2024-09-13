Hunter discovers remains of missing 3-year-old Wisconsin boy

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — Police say a hunter in northeastern Wisconsin has discovered the skeletal remains of a 3-year-old boy who vanished in February. Two Rivers Police Chief Benjamin Meinnert said Friday remains discovered in the town of Two Rivers are that of Elijah Vue. Court documents say Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur, took the boy to stay at her boyfriend’s home in February so her boyfriend could teach him to be a man. The boyfriend, Jesse Vang, reported the boy missing on Feb. 20. Baur and Vang have been charged with child neglect. They’ve both pleaded not guilty. Their attorneys didn’t respond to messages Friday afternoon.

