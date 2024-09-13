Nebraska AG alleges thousands of invalid signatures on pot ballot petitions and 1 man faces charges

Nebraska’s Republican attorney general says supporters of two measures to legalize medical marijuana could have submitted “several thousand” invalid signatures to get them on the ballot. Attorney General Mike Hilgers suggested that the issue ultimately could keep the proposals from becoming law. Hilgers made the statement during a news conference in which he and a local prosecutor announced a felony charge against a petition circulator from Grand Island over fraudulent signatures on 38 pages for the two separate initiatives. Hilgers immediately faced questions about the timing of his announcement, coming on the last day for the secretary of state’s office to certify initiatives for the November ballot.

