Car collision causing major damage leaves one person dead in Desert Hot Springs early Saturday morning

A car collision causing major damage to two vehicles left one person dead in Desert Hot Springs early Saturday morning.

Firefighters with Cal Fire responded to the crash shortly after 4 a.m.

They found two injured people when they arrived at the intersection off of Palm Drive and Camino Aventura.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, while the other person was declared dead at the scene.

It's unknown if the people injured were the drivers or passengers in the vehicles involved.

Desert Hot Springs Police is investigating the crash, the cause has not yet been released.

