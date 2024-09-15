Human bones found in Running Springs; not believed to be related to Line Fire

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is conducting a death investigation after finding human bones Saturday afternoon.

Deputies from Twin Peak identified the remains while on patrol in a closed area of Highway 330.

After the bones were identified to be that of a human, the Coroner's Office arrived on scene to collect the evidence for further examination.

They hope to identify the person and a cause of death.

Reports say the bones appeared to have been in that location for an extended period of time and investigators do not believe the cause of death is related to the Line Fire.

The Specialized Investigations Division is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 909-890-4804.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.