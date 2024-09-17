Canada’s Trudeau says there’s ‘more work to do’ after his party suffers another by-election loss

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s focused on the work ahead after the ruling Liberals lost in another by-election, raising more questions about his ability to lead the party into the next federal election. “Obviously it would have been nicer to be able to win . . . but there’s more work to do,” Trudeau said Tuesday in Ottawa. It’s the second time in three months that Trudeau’s party has lost a by-election in a riding they held for years. In June, the Conservatives narrowly defeated the Liberals in Toronto-St. Paul’s.

