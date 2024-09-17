Skip to Content
News

Search for critical missing adult

Banning Police Department
By
Published 10:22 PM

Banning Police Department announced a critical missing adult search was underway Tuesday night.

Officers were looking for Jose Guichard, 70, who was described as 5'8'' and 165 pounds.

He had white hair and blue eyes.

He was believed to be driving a KIA Soul, which was seen in a photo released by Banning Police Department.

Members of the public were asked to call their local law enforcement department if they spotted Guichard and/or his vehicle.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this story.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content