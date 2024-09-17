Search for critical missing adult

Banning Police Department announced a critical missing adult search was underway Tuesday night.

Officers were looking for Jose Guichard, 70, who was described as 5'8'' and 165 pounds.

He had white hair and blue eyes.

He was believed to be driving a KIA Soul, which was seen in a photo released by Banning Police Department.

Members of the public were asked to call their local law enforcement department if they spotted Guichard and/or his vehicle.

