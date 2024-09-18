Desert Regional Medical Center installs new generation surgical robot ‘Da Vinci 5’

Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs became the first hospital in the county to install one of the newest generations of surgical robots.

The hospital welcomed the "Da Vinci 5 robot" on Wednesday. It will be one of only eight to date to be installed in Southern California.

“We’re excited to bring this brand-new technology to our desert communities,” said William Brien, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Desert Care Network hospitals. “Desert Regional has been providing minimally invasive robotic surgery for many years, but the Da Vinci 5 takes the experience to the next level for our surgeons and our general surgery residents – which ultimately benefits our patients right here in the Coachella Valley.”

The new robot came at a $2.9 million investment. It has more than 150 design innovations, according to Intuitive, including force feedback technology, which allows the surgeon to “feel” inside the body in a way that was not possible with prior models.

The advancements also include higher-resolution 3D images, better ergonomics and more real-time data during the surgery.

“Minimally invasive procedures have really transformed surgery in the United States, reducing postoperative pain, complications and length of the hospital stay,” Brien said. “We are proud to be able to stay ahead with the latest innovations -- and bring those advances to our patients right here at home.”