Suspension of security clearance for Iran envoy did not follow protocol, watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s internal watchdog says that officials did not follow proper protocol when handling the security clearance suspension of the U.S. special envoy for Iran following allegations last year that he may have mishandled classified information. The department’s inspector general report, obtained by The Associated Press, stated that in several instances officials “deviated” from the standard process, allowing envoy Rob Malley to access classified meetings and information that would have otherwise been restricted. Malley, who led the Biden’s administrations effort to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal and resolve issues related to detained Americans in Iran, was placed on unpaid leave in June 2023.

