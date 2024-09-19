Disney unveils first model homes for Cotino community in Rancho Mirage
Disney shared a preview of the first model homes in Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, on Thursday.
The event will showcase three model homes built by Shea Homes, offering a first look at the designs.
