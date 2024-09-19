Disney unveils first model homes for Cotino community in Rancho Mirage

Disney shared a preview of the first model homes in Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, on Thursday.

The event will showcase three model homes built by Shea Homes, offering a first look at the designs.

Disney is sharing a preview of the first model homes in Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, on Thursday.



The event will showcase three model homes built by Shea Homes, offering a first look at the designs.



Stay with @KESQ for updates following the event. pic.twitter.com/epEMHscDqh — Shay Lawson KESQ (@ShayKESQ) September 19, 2024

Get the latest on Cotino starting at 4:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.