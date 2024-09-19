Importance of proper child car seat use this Child Passenger Safety Week

Motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the U.S., but many of these deaths can be prevented.

To reduce the risk of serious injury and death, properly buckle children in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts appropriate for their age and size.

In 2021, 711 child passengers ages 12 and younger were killed in motor vehicle crashes in the U.S.

This Child Passenger Safety Week, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department is stressing the importance of keeping your children safe in the car.

CHP also offers free child safety seat inspections that residents can schedule.

The city of Indio is having a car seat check event Saturday, September 21, at Indio City Hall from noon to 4PM.

